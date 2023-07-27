Delegates at the incense-offering ceremony in Oudomxay (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A working group of Military Zone 2, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Association of Vietnamese People in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 27 coordinated with the local authority to organise an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs at the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in the northern locality.



The event, which marks the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023), attracted crowds of overseas Vietnamese living and working in Oudomxay.



Earlier on June 26 the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos in collaboration with the Lao Veterans Federation and related agencies held incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese and Lao martyrs at the the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in Thoulakhom district, and the monument dedicated to Vietnamese martyrs in Kasy district of Vientiane province./.