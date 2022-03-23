Society Vietnam’s embassy, community in Germany support evacuees from Ukraine Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and some associations of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Germany visited the OVs evacuating from Ukraine and currently staying at a reception centre in Eisenhüttenstadt city of the state of Brandenburg.

Society Ocean accounts needed to serve sustainable maritime economic development in Vietnam The Institute of Strategy and Policy on National Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held a consultation conference on building ocean accounts in Vietnam.

Society Hanoi court jails anti-State propagandist for five years The Hanoi People’s Court has sentenced Le Van Dung, a resident in the city’s Ha Dong district, to five years in prison for “conducting propaganda against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.

Society Prime Minister orders better care for the elderly Policies and mechanisms are needed to take better care of the elderly as Vietnam’s population aging is forecast to increase in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on March 22.