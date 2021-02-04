OVs in New York celebrate Lunar New Year
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the United Nations, speaks from Hanoi. (Photo: V NA)New York (VNA) – More than 100 overseas Vietnamese and international friends enjoyed a warm celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival held online on February 3 by the Vietnamese permanent delegation to the United Nations (UN) in New York.
From Hanoi, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the United Nations, who came back home to attend the 13th National Party Congress, informed the participants of the congress’s outcomes as well as domestic situation in 2020.
He said that the congress outlined the path for Vietnam to become a strong nation in mid-21st century, while giving out new criteria in employment, social equality, income equality and environmental quality.
He also informed them of the country’s efforts to fight COVID-19 as well as the government’s commitment to curbing the pandemic.
Quy said with delight that Vietnam fulfilled its dual tasks of containing the coronavirus and maintaining GDP growth at 2.91 percent.
Despite formidable challenges, Vietnam successfully performed the roles as the 2020 ASEAN Chair, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, he stressed.
He appreciated the contributions made by the expats to the country’s development as well as foreign relations.
He expressed his hope that the whole world will overcome the COVID-19 pademic in this year, and Vietnam will soon have COVID-19 vaccines for mass inoculation in this summer./.