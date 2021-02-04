Society Drug smugglers prosecuted in An Giang Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have launched criminal proceedings against two people for smuggling six bricks of heroin (some 2,1 kg) and nearly 1 kg of crystal meth across the border.

Society Russian friend of Vietnam passes away The Vietnamese community in Russia is mourning the passing of a great friend of Vietnam, Irina Petrovna Karmanova, who was former General Secretary of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association.

Society Project on road camera installation approved The Prime Minister on February 3 signed Decision No.165/QD-TTg approving a project on investing in road camera installation to serve security and order and handle administrative violations.