Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Russia gathered at an art performance to welcome the year 2024 at the Russian University of Transport (MIIT) on December 24.

The event was held by the Vietnamese community in Russia in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Association of Vietnamese Students in the country.

In his opening speech, Minister Counselor Le Quang Anh at the Vietnamese Embassy highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it contributes to promoting solidarity among Vietnamese expats living, working, and studying in Russia.





An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

In 2023, the Vietnamese community in Russia has organised many activities, such as sports tournaments, cultural programmes, and charity activities, reflecting their effective and active integration into the host society, Anh said.



He wished OVs in Russia a New Year full of health, happiness, and success, and urged them to maintain great solidarity, support each other and look towards the homeland.



Tran Phu Thuan - Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Russia said the community is an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc of Vietnam.



OVs always strive and unite to overcome difficulties to build a strong community, and are ready to contribute to the homeland’s development, he added./.