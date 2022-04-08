The signing of MoU between the OUP and the UKA in Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Oxford International Curriculum (OIC) was signed between the international bilingual programme of UK Academy (UKA) - a member of the education system of Nguyen Hoang Group (NHG), and the Oxford University Press (OUP) of the UK’s Oxford University, at a ceremony on April 7.



The event marks the beginning of a strategic partnership to deploy the OIC at seven UKA’s establishments in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Hue, Quang Ngai, Da Nang, Ha Long, and Gia Lai from the 2022 – 2023 academic year.



According to Graham Stuart, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, the partnership with OUP will help UKA receive better support for students to develop skills they need.



The UK is committed to encouraging cooperation by developing high-quality education programmes in Vietnam in order to support the development of the education system in the Southeast Asian nation, he said.



Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said municipal authorities always pay attention to improving and accessing modern education.



The OIC is being implemented in 17 countries around the world, with the number of countries and Oxford schools grows exponentially every year./.