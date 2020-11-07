Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 26 paintings featuring Hanoi Autumn as well as cultural and religious heritage of ASEAN countries are being displayed at an exhibition in the Vietnamese capital city.

The event is part of the activities held on the occasion of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related events that are slated for Hanoi from November 12-15.

According to Vu Ho, head of the ASEAN Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the exhibition introduces the cultures of regional countries, aiming to highlight the unique cultural beauty of each country in the ASEAN Community.

Vietnam and other countries are experiencing a world full of challenges, especially those from COVID-19 pandemic, the official said, adding that the exhibition is expected to bring about stronger confidence and hope for a better life of the ASEAN Community, including Vietnam.

The paintings creat an insight of Hanoi in autumn – the most beautiful season in the year for the capital – with gentle sunshine, yellow leaves and small but charming alleys.

With diverse materials and viewpoints, the artists also introduce heritage of different ASEAN countries such as Trang An Tourism Complex in Vietnam and Baiturrahman mosque in Indonesia.

Opened on November 6, the exhibition will run until November 15./.