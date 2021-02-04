Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam inspects COVID-19 prevention work at Quang Ba flower market (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has been doing well in containing the latest outbreak of COVID-19 with the engagement of the entire political system, said Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Do Nhi Ha.

He reported the pandemic situation in the city to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam when the Government leader made an inspection tour of pandemic prevention work at the local Quang Ba flower market and a Vinmart supermarket in Quang An Ward, Tay Ho district, on February 4.

Deputy PM Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, stressed that Hanoi must prevent the pandemic from spreading to ensure local people can have a warm and happy Lunar New Year holiday.

He urged people in Hanoi and nationwide to strictly follow epidemic prevention measures, noting that if all markets, supermarkets, shopping centres, and factories observe relevant regulations, the COVID-19 pandemic will be contained.

On February 4, Hanoi recorded one more case of COVID-19, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city in the latest outbreak since January 27 to 22./.