Legislators are gathering in Hanoi for in-person meetings as part of the National Assembly's ongoing 14th session (Photo: VNA)

– Government members on November 9 are responding to legislators’ questions about issues related to the implementation of the National Assembly (NA)’s resolutions on thematic supervision and question-and-answer (Q&A) activities in the 14th tenure, along with some resolutions adopted in the 13th tenure.This is the second day of Q&A activities, part of the ongoing 10th session of the 14th-tenure parliament. The session is broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, and the NA’s TV channel.On the first Q&A day on November 6, Deputy Prime Ministers Vu Duc Dam and Trinh Dinh Dung, the ministers of construction; education and training; information and communications; justice; agriculture and rural development; culture, sports and tourism; public security; labour, invalids and social affairs; home affairs; planning and investment; natural resources and environment; and transport, along with Minister-Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung replied to queries about issues within their remit.Issues under discussion were those attracting public concern, including COVID-19 prevention and control measures, natural disaster and climate change response, funding for the reform of textbooks, the deployment of 5G technology, solutions to create jobs and guarantee people’s livelihoods, national competitiveness improvement, connectivity for development of regions, and ethics of cadres and civil servants./.