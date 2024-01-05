Politics National Assembly’s 10 outstanding issues, events in 2023 named The National Assembly (NA) Office has collaborated with news agencies and newspapers to select 10 outstanding issues and events of the legislature in 2023.

Politics Government, local administrations review operations in 2023 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national teleconference that opened on January 5 to review the operations of the Government and local administrations in 2023 and look at ways to implement their tasks for 2024.

Politics Lao PM’s Vietnam visit expected to create new momentum for bilateral ties The upcoming trip to Vietnam by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone is expected to create new impulse for the special cooperation between the two countries, especially economic collaboration, making it a firm pillar of the bilateral ties.

Politics Ambassador wants press to continue connecting Vietnam, Indonesia Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong held a New Year meeting with the media in Jakarta on January 4, during which he expressed his hope that the press of Vietnam and Indonesia will continue contributing to promoting the partnership between the two countries and acting as a bridge for friendship between the two peoples.