Parliaments of Vietnam, Bulgaria strengthen cooperation
Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov, is in Vietnam for an official visit. On January 8, Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Bulgarian counterpart.
VNA
