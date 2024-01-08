Videos Ao Dai showcase features designers’ hometowns 18 renowned Vietnamese ao dai designers introduced designs featuring their own hometowns at a showcase held recently in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

Videos HCM City lures over 1 billion USD to industrial parks Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 1 billion USD, both new and adjusted capital, to its industrial parks so far this year, surpassing its plan by 83.57%.

Videos Airport upgrades create growth momentum for Dien Bien Dien Bien Airport in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien resumed operations in early December after being closed for 8 months for maintenance and upgrades. A month has now passed and it has been welcoming more passengers than ever. The airport is expected to help the local tourism sector soar in 2024.

Videos Vietnam - World’s leading heritage destination Not just captivating tourists with the natural beauty of its mountains, forests, and islands, Vietnam’s rich heritage also appeals to many visitors. Cultural heritage tourism has been identified as one of the leading offerings contributing to Vietnam’s tourism brand.