Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed Decision No. 569/QĐ-TTg dated May 11 issuing a strategy for scientific-technological development and Innovation until 2030.



Part 6: Article 2. Organisation of implementation



1. The Ministry of Science and Technology



a) Assuming the prime responsibility for devising an action plan implementing the Strategy of the science and technology sector; hastening related ministries and sectors and provincial-level People’s Committees to carry out this Strategy and annually report implementation results to the Prime Minister; and organising a preliminary review of implementation of the Strategy nationwide by the end of 2025 and a final review by the end of 2030.



b) Organising the formulation and implementation of five-year and annual science, technology and innovation plans in line with the socio-economic development strategy and plan; national science and technology programmes and projects, innovation-oriented basic research programmes, innovation-oriented research programmes associated with enterprises and the science and technology market.



c) Proposing State budget allocation structure for science, technology and innovation as a basis for developing annual budget plans.



d) Assuming the prime responsibility for and coordinating with relevant ministries and sectors to review and propose relevant agencies build, amend and supplement for promulgating mechanisms and policies within its authority; or submit to authorised agencies for the issuance of mechanisms and polices, especially inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms and preferential policies to encourage science, technology and innovation development.



dd) Assuming the prime responsibility for and coordinating with relevant ministries and sectors to review and propose relevant agencies adjust and build a system of synchronous mechanisms and policies in order to promote innovation activities associated with science and technology.



e) Assuming the prime responsibility for the development of a project to submit to the Prime Minister for decision on establishing a national council on science, technology and innovation in order to promote coordination among agencies in developing science, technology and innovation policies; improve operational efficiency among ministries, sectors in the development and application of science, technology and innovation results in socio-economic development.



2. The Ministry of Planning and Investment



a) Allocating resources for the implementation of objectives and orientations for science and technology development and innovation of the Strategy in the socio-economic development plans of the country, sectors and localities.



b) Assuming the prime responsibility for and coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology, and other relevant ministries and sectors to attract investments from businesses and foreign investment funds in science, technology and innovation activities in Vietnam; carry out support programmes to improve technology management and creative capacity for small- and medium-sized enterprises.



c) Prioritising resources for key projects on science, technology and innovation development; research institutes; universities and international standard laboratories; and national, regional and local innovation centres.



d) Promulgating mechanisms and policies within its authority; formulating and submitting to authorised agencies for the issuance of mechanisms and policies on investment to create motivation for science, technology and innovation activities; and science, technology and innovation application serving socio-economic development.

3) The Ministry of Finance



a) Balancing annual State budget for science, technology and innovation activities in accordance with legal provisions; ensuring the annual plan to facilitate and improve the efficiency of science, technology and innovation activities.



b) Promulgating mechanisms and policies within its authority; and formulating and submitting to authorised agencies for the issuance of mechanisms and policies on finance to create motivation for science, technology and innovation activities; and science, technology and innovation application serving socio-economic development.



4. The Ministry of Education and Training



Assuming the prime responsibility for and coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology and relevant ministries and sectors to carry out training activities on science, technology and innovation; STEM and STEAM training in high schools; train and attract science, technology and innovation human resources in universities; and develop universities into strong research centres.



5. The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs



Assuming the prime responsibility for and coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology and relevant ministries and sectors to carry out training activities on science, technology and innovation in vocational schools.



6. The Ministry of Home Affairs



Promulgating mechanisms and policies within its authority; and developing and submitting to authorised agencies for the issuance of mechanisms and policies on organisation and personnel to create motivation for science, technology and innovation activities.



7. The Ministry of Information and Communications



a) Assuming the prime responsibility for and coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology and relevant ministries and sectors to promote the effectiveness of mass media and new media in order to create favourable conditions for people and businesses to access scientific, technological and innovative products and services.



b) Assuming the prime responsibility for and coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology to develop information technology and communication platforms and solutions serving the development of science, technology and innovation.



8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Coordinating with the Ministry of Science and Technology, and relevant ministries and sectors to promote international cooperation in science, technology and innovation; attract and mobilise high qualified human resources from abroad and overseas Vietnamese to participate in science, technology and innovation activities in Vietnam.



9. Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, agencies of the Government, People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities



a) Concretising and organising the implementation of objectives, orientations, tasks and solutions in the Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation Development until 2030 in five-year and annual development strategies and plans of sectors and localities.



b) Directly organising the implementation of strategic goals, tasks and solutions in the state management fields of ministries, sectors and localities.



c) Annually reporting on the implementation of the Strategy to the Ministry of Science and Technology before December 15 to summarise and report to the Prime Minister.



10. Research institutes, universities, other scientific and technological organisations, and enterprises



a) Organising the implementation of the Strategy within their functions and assigned tasks, and in accordance with current legal regulations.



b) Concretising related objectives, orientations, tasks, and solutions in the Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation Development until 2030 in their five-year and annual development strategies and plans.



11. Socio-political organisations, socio-political and professional organisations, social professional organisations, economic organisations, social organisations, and other organisations actively participate in implementing the Strategy in accordance with their functions and tasks.





Article 3: This decision takes effect from the date of signing



Ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, heads of agencies under the Government, and Chairman of People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities are responsible for implementing the decision./.



