Party Central Committee continues sixth plenum
The 13th Party Central Committee continues its sixth plenum on October 5. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Party Central Committee continued its sixth plenum on October 5 to discuss two major projects.
In the morning, the committee continued their discussions on a project reviewing the 15-year implementation of the resolution of the 10th Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum on the continued renewal of Party leadership over the operation of the political system. The session was moderated by Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.
The committee worked in groups in the afternoon, exchanging opinions on the project on further accelerating the country’s industrialisation and modernisation by 2030, with a vision towards 2045./.