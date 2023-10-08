Politics Vietnam concerned over conflict between Hamas and Israel: Spokesperson Vietnam has kept a close watch on, and been concerned over the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel that has resulted in many casualties for civilians, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 8.

Politics CPV constitutes development model for Latin American parties: PT leader The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always a model of development for many political parties in Latin America, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez has said.

Politics Condolences to Syria over deadly drone attack Top leaders of Vietnam on October 7 extended condolences to their Syrian counterparts over the death of more than 100 people and injury of many others after a drone attack on a Syrian military academy in the western city of Homs two days earlier.