Party Central Inspection Commission convenes 19th session
At the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Commission of Inspection of the Party Central Committee held its 19th session from Sept 6 -8 in Hanoi under the chair of the commission’s chairman Tran Cam Tu.
At the session, the commission examined the outcomes of the inspection of the Party committee for civil affairs at the Ministry of Education and Training in the 2016-2021 tenure, and concluded that the committee had shown a lack of responsibility, relaxed leadership, thus letting some collectives and individuals in the ministry violate Party regulations and State’s laws regarding personnel work; policy building and promulgation; implementation of some public investment projects; textbook compilation, evaluation, publishing and distribution; and organisation of the national high school graduation exams in 2018 and 2021.
The commission agreed that those violations and mistakes were attributable to the Party committee for civil affairs at the Ministry of Education and Training; as well as to Phung Xuan Nha, former head of the ministry’s Party committee for civil affairs and former minister; Nguyen Huu Do, member of the ministry’s Party committee for civil affairs and deputy minister, along with a number of officials and former officials in the ministry.
Such violations and mistakes have affected the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on education and training, caused great loss and waste of State budget and assets as well as social resources, stirring resentment in the public and putting negative impact on the prestige of the Party and the education sector, to a level that calls for disciplinary measures.
Based on the conclusion of its 18th session and the Party’s regulations, the commission also proposed that authorised agencies consider and impose disciplinary measures against the standing board of the Party Committee of Hai Duong province in the 2020-2025 tenure; the Party committee for civil affairs of the Hai Duong provincial People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures; Pham Xuan Thang, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; Trieu The Hung, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, along with some former senior officials of the province.
The commission also required the standing board of the Party Committee of Quang Ngai province to give strict punishment to collectives and individuals having committed wrongdoings in the Party organisation of the province’s Border Guard force.
The commission also considered and made decisions on a number of other important issues during the session./.