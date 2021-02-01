Party chief delivers remarks at closing ceremony of 13th National Party Congress
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) successfully concluded on February 1 after more than seven days of working.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers remarks at closing ceremony of 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) successfully concluded on February 1 after more than seven days of working.
In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said the congress, which wrapped up nearly two days earlier than schedule, completed all content and agenda items.
With high consensus, delegates passed major documents, comprising the political report, a report reviewing the implementation of the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy and the building of the 2021-2030 development strategy, a report on the implementation of socio-economic development tasks for 2016-2020 and orientations and tasks for 2021-2025, a report on Party building and the execution of Party statutes, and another assessing the leadership of the 12th Party Central Committee.
The congress also elected the 13th Party Central Committee with 200 members representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide, according to the top leader.
He stressed that the congress demonstrates the united will and the strong determination of the entire Party, people and army in the new period to complete targets set in the political report.
The congress also approved major guidelines, decisions and policies to serve the implementation of orientations and tasks for rapid and sustainable national development, as well as national construction and defence.
The Party will persistently pursue Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s thought, he said, adding that the delegates at the congress emphasised the need to enhance the building and rectification of the Party and political system, making them pure and strong.
On behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, the top leader pledged to make all-out efforts to serve the nation and people, improve their capacity, knowledge, political mettle and morality, and follow the example of President Ho Chi Minh.
He thanked political parties, international organisations and friends for their participation in the opening and closing sessions, and their congratulations to the congress, which, he said, reflects their friendship and solidarity with the Vietnamese Party and people.
The leader also thanked press agencies both at home and abroad for their timely coverage of the event, and lauded relevant forces for their roles in the organisation work.
The success of the congress will encourage the entire Party, people and army to continue overcoming all difficulties and challenges and bring into full play opportunities and advantages to soon turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country with high incomes.
He urged all-level Party committees and organisations to focus on disseminating the outcomes of the congress, studying the resolution and documents adopted, and devising action programmes and plans.
The leader also called upon the whole Party, people and army as well as Vietnamese at home and abroad to uphold patriotism, self-reliance and self-resiliency, and the strength of the great national unity bloc to successfully realise the congress’s resolution./.