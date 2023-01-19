Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong visits the Party organisation , administration and people of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 19 visited the Party organisation, administration and people of



Hailing the great achievements Hanoi recorded in 2022, the Party leader pointed to tasks for the capital city this year given the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic recession.



He urged local officials to improve their political will, morality and work capacity to build a wealthy, civilised and modern city, and expressed his wish that Hanoi will reap greater achievements in 2023.



On this occasion, he visited and presented gifts to representatives of the elderly, police officers, firefighters, rescue forces, workers and children.



In reply, Politburo member, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung affirmed that Hanoi’s Party organisation, administration and people are resolved to successfully implement the breakthroughs and tasks set in the Party building and rectification as well as the building of the political system, socio-economic development and the settlement of issues of public concern.

At the meetiing (Photo: VNA)

According to the city’s report, it fulfilled all of the 22 socio-economic targets, and its GRDP grew 8.89% in 2022, the highest over the past decade, surpassing the plan and higher the national average by 0.87%.



Hanoi’s per capita income reached 142.3 million VND (6,068 USD) and its total budget collection was close to 333 trillion VND (14.2 billion USD), exceeding the estimate by 6.8%. Meanwhile, the consumer price index rose 3.4%, lower than the target of 4%./.

VNA