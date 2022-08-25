General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong suggested several major directions for developing relations between Vietnam and Indonesia in the future during a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 25.



Trong updated Widodo on Vietnam’s development and foreign policies, saying the CPV and State of Vietnam attach importance to their strategic partnership with Indonesia and the long-standing relations between the two peoples.

The Vietnamese leader proposed the two countries enhance mutual understanding and political trust through high-level meetings and exchanges, and heighten Party-to-Party relations which is the political foundation for bilateral ties.



He also hoped for stronger ties between the two governments, legislative bodies and local administrations, and better promotion of people-to-people exchanges.



Bilateral cooperation in defence-security and economy must also be reinforced, he added, noting that the two sides must seize opportunities to step up collaboration in new areas and forge closer coordination within ASEAN and other international forums, and in addressing regional and global issues, including those in the East Sea.



Agreeing with Trong’s proposals, President Widodo called on Vietnam to continue facilitating Indonesia’s investment projects and beef up cooperation in other areas on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership (2013 – 2023) so as to create a new momentum for their ties.



He took note of the Vietnamese Party chief’s views on the global and regional situation and ASEAN’s centrality, asking for Vietnam’s close coordination and continued support for Indonesia as Chair of ASEAN next year./.