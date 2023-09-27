At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 27 for a Cuban high-ranking delegation led by Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who is in Vietnam to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in the south of Vietnam.



Party chief Trong said the visit reflects the fraternal Cuban Party and State’s appreciation for the special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba.



He expressed his delight at the positive development of ties between the two Parties and countries, with practical activities to mark the anniversary, thereby raising public awareness of the tradition of bilateral special friendship, particularly among the young generation, thus contributing to deepening the bilateral comprehensive cooperation.



Vietnam always values, preserves and stays determined to deepen the special traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, he said, adding that Vietnam is consistent with its stance on solidarity and support for Cuba, opposing and calling for an end to the policy of blockade and embargo against the Caribbean country.



Esteban Lazo Hernandez, for his part, conveyed the regards of Cuban revolutionary leader Gen. Raúl Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President Díaz-Canel and other Cuban leaders to Party leader Trong.

He said the Cuban leaders and people wish to further deepen and expand ties between the two Parties and countries for the benefit of their people and for socialism, peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Cuba regards its relationship with Vietnam as having strategic significance, he noted.



The guest thanked Vietnam for transferring technology, sending experts and offering timely support to Cuba during its difficult period.



Presenting Cuba's plans and investment areas of its interest, he said the Cuban Government welcomes and will create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese firms operating in Cuba, and boost joint work between enterprises, organisations, and localities of the two countries.



Host and guest suggested the two countries’ ministries, agencies, organisations and localities work closely together and flexibly follow high-level agreements, programmes and agreements that have been signed. They shared the view that there should be an increase in the exchange of ideology, experiences and the selection of areas with high potential. This will help to identify appropriate methods to create new developments in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, education, biotechnology, health care, and others.



On the occasion, Trong reiterated his invitation to Raúl Castro and Díaz-Canel to visit Vietnam, saying that he looks forward to welcoming them to the country soon./.