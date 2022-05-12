Party chief meets voters in Hanoi
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting with Hanoi voters on May 12. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Voters in Hanoi presented their views on the necessity to amend the Land Law to improve the efficiency of land management and use, and deal with corruption in this field, during a meeting with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 12.
The Party leaders met with voters from Dong Da, Ba Dinh and Hai Ba Trung districts ahead of the third session of the 15th National Assembly.
The voters suggested that land for schools and public works in residential areas should be considered in land planning schemes, and that State management over sand and gravel exploitation should be stepped up to prevent loss of resources and adverse impacts on the environment.
Regarding the Law on the Capital City, they said special mechanisms are needed to make the best use of Hanoi’s potential and strength, and called on competent agencies to take measures to deal with polluted inner-city rivers.
The voters asked the NA and the Government to roll out more policies in support of businesses, especially small-and medium-sized enterprises.
They also praised the Party’s strong resolve in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, as well as pandemic control. Many affirmed that the anti-corruption efforts under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, headed by General Secretary Trong, have consolidated public confidence in Party leadership.
They said the establishment of provincial-level steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena, as concurred at the fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, is necessary.
In reply, Trong said the amendment to the 2013 Land Law must be done gradually to ensure people’s lives as well as national interests.
For the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, the Party chief said it should focus on the degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle.
According to the leader, between January and April 2022, competent agencies conducted investigations into 1,264 cases with 2,038 people involved, and prosecuted 742 cases involving 594 individuals. First-instance trials were held for 737 cases with 1,567 defendants.
He used the occasion to urge the local Party, authorities and residents to work harder to boost the city’s development and promote its position in the world./.