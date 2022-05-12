Politics Vietnam's Engineering Unit conducts field reconnaissance in Abyei Soldiers of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 participating in peacekeeping mission at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) have recently deployed field reconnaissance to prepare for the rainy season and build barracks.

Politics China Talk 19 spotlights US-China competition in Southeast Asia The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Vietnam jointly held the 19th edition of the China Talk series, themed “US and China competition in Southeast Asia”, via video teleconference on May 11.

Politics Party official pays working visit to Israel Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is paying a working visit to Israel, meeting many local leaders.