Politics President receives outgoing Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Azerbaijan President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on June 23 for out-going Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel and Azerbaijan to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency June 23.

Politics Belarus wishes to build strategic partnership with Vietnam: Ambassador Belarus views Vietnam as a priority partner in Asia and wishes to develop a strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian country, according to the Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Borovikov.

Politics Large room for Vietnam, Germany to boost cooperation: parliamentarian Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 22 had a working session with Parliamentarian Andreas Scheuer, President of the Asian Bridge Initiative programme, on prospects for strengthening cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) in general, and Germany in particular.