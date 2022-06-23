Party chief meets voters in Hanoi
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi met voters in Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts on June 23 to inform them of the outcomes of the 15th NA’s third session and gather their opinions and requests.
The meeting was held both in-person and online formats, drawing 1,225 local voters.
Briefing the voters on the outcomes of the NA’s third session, the Party chief said that after 19 working days, the session successfully completed all the agenda, deciding on many important issues not only for 2022 but the whole 2021-2025 period and following years. Law makers passed five laws and 17 resolutions, considered six bills, and decided on many other important issues, he added.
After listening to the deputies’ report, the majority of voters hailed the NA’s flexible adjustments to the agenda of the session, ensuring that the NA operations become more transparent, as well as the NA’s efforts to give important decisions to effectively deal with current problems and remove difficulties, contributing to the socio-economic recovery and development.
They lauded the NA’s legal solutions to tighten the control over corruption and negative phenomena in land management, while showing hope for more effective measures to further speed up the agricultural sector’s global integration.
The Party chief meets voters in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Voters said they are pleased when the NA acquired voters’ ideas to make history a compulsory subject in the in the senior high school curriculum. They spoke highly of the anti-corruption results, especially during COVID-19 fight. They expected more measures to be taken to strengthen the effectiveness of steering committees for corruption prevention and control in provinces.
They suggested the NA enhance the quality of supervision activities, and asked the Government, ministries and sectors to design specific measures to effectively manage the economy, rein in inflation, stabilise petrol prices, and boost socio-economic recovery and development.
Recognising the voters’ ideas, Party General Secretary Trong said that the corruption control fight must be conducted persistently, with a tight procedure in line with legal regulations.
He said that in the coming time, a national conference will be held to review 10 years of implementing anti-corruption activities, which also aims to enhance the capacity of provincial steering committees for corruption prevention and control, heading to a new development period in the work./.