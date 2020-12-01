Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 30 sent congratulations to Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. on his election as President of the US.

Politics NA Chairwoman visits Military Zone 4 Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 1 urged Military Zone 4 to make greater efforts, optimise the opportunities, and overcome the difficulties in order to complete the targets of national construction and defence in the new circumstances.

Politics HCM City leaders offer greetings on Laos’ 45th National Day A delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited Laos’ Consulate General to offer greetings on the occasion of the country’s 45th National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2020).

Politics Vietnam to continue with efforts to realise APEC Vision 2040: Official APEC leaders recently adopted the APEC Vision 2040, and Vietnam will actively contribute to its realisation to help build an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, according to Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.