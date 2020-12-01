Party chief requires building clean, strong police force
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has emphasized his requirement to build a clean and strong police force, which is fully devoted to the country, the people, the Party and the political system.
The top leader made the call at a meeting of the Police’s Party Central Committee on December 1, which was held to review the performance of the public security sector in 2020 and discuss orientations and key tasks for 2021.
Trong concurred with the working directions outlined in reports presented at the event, stressing that considering its functions and tasks, the sector must absolutely ensure the safety of important political, economic and cultural events across the country.
The leader reminded the sector to focus its fight on not only corruption but also the degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle.
He also required a close and smooth coordination between the police force with the military, agencies specializing in foreign affairs, inspection, auditing, and the court.
Due attention should be paid to building a contingent of pure and capable police officers, he said.
At the meeting, delegates looked back at outstanding achievements of the sector’s Party organisations in 2020, while pointing out shortcomings as well as their causes.
They also proposed orientations and schemes in order to build an elite and modern police force./.