Presenting gifts to poor workers in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on August 17 that the Party Central Committee and its Secretariat, Politburo and permanent Secretariat members always stand side by side with administration and people of Ho Chi Minh City and closely follow the situation to give comprehensive instructions to the city.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen conveyed those words from the Party leader at a teleconference held by the municipal Party Committee to launch urgent COVID-19 prevention and control tasks.



According to Nen, the Party General Secretary said he closely follows the pandemic situation in the city and southern localities, and hailed the municipal Party Committee, administration and people for their efforts to cope with the pandemic over the past more than two months.



Trong lauded the front-line forces in the fight against the pandemic and thanked the people, intellectuals, business community and philanthropists who have been joining the fight together with the municipal Party Committee, administration and people.



The leader directed the city to exert greater efforts to control the pandemic and pool all possible resources for the effort, Nen said./.