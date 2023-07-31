Party chief’s book on defence strategy should be further introduced to public: opinions
The recently released book, with its title translated as “Some issues about the military policy, national defence strategy during the cause of building and defending the socialist Vietnam Fatherland in the new period”, comprises 39 articles, speeches, and interviews of General Secretary Trong. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The book on the military policy and defence strategy of Vietnam in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong reflects his consistent thought about the leadership and directions over the national safeguarding, many experts, researchers and Party members have shared the view.
The recently released book, with its title translated as “Some issues about the military policy, national defence strategy during the cause of building and defending the socialist Vietnam Fatherland in the new period”, comprises 39 articles, speeches, and interviews of General Secretary Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission.
The first section, with 21 articles, speeches and interviews, focuses on the building of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) into a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern military in the new period.
The second, with 18 articles and speeches, is about the building of lean, strong and modernity-oriented forces of the army to fulfil requirements and tasks in all circumstances.
Meanwhile, the third is reserved for a writing by Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, and former Deputy Minister of National Defence. It affirmed the Party General Secretary and Secretary of the Central Military Commission is a leader with a dialectical mindset and strategic vision on the formation of the military policy and defence strategy for safeguarding the socialist Vietnam.
Colonel Le The Mau, former head of the military science information department at the Institute for Defence Strategy, called the book an important political document, which defines defence tasks for both short and long terms.
Articles in the book include contents opposing wrong views and the "peaceful evolution" in the fields of ideology and culture within the military, and contributing to raising vigilance among officers and soldiers, he continued.
Mentioning the 18 articles and speeches by the Party leader in the second section of the book, Dang Thanh Huong, from the Law and Development Journal under the Vietnam Association of Lawyers, said they affirm the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects of the VPA, highlighting the book’s values both in theory and practice.
The book is a “lodestar” for officials, Party members and people to research and study in order to get an insight into all-people defence as well as defence tasks in the new situation, she said.
Vu Anh Nguyet, a Party member at the Ministry of Home Affairs, emphasised that the book mirrors the Party chief’s strategic vision on defence and military, saying each Vietnamese citizen should thoroughly grasp all-people defence as well as defence tasks.
Tran Thi Na, a teacher at the Minh Khai High School in Hanoi, said the book should be promoted among the public to raise their awareness of responsibility and tasks in national defence./.