Politics Vietnam, Singapore boast special relations: experts Relations between Vietnam and Singapore are special, and the two sides have ironed out differences to seek similarities and work towards the future, some Singapore-based experts have said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: People form strong source of support for fight against hostile forces Ethnic and religious issues in the Central Highlands have been frequently abused by reactionary and hostile forces to undermine Vietnam. However, those forces have always failed because of people’s solidarity and support for authorities’ reactions.

Politics UAE believes in potentiality of growth of relations with Vietnam: Ambassador The UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, Bader Almatrooshi, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the development of bilateral ties over the past 30 years and prospects of the relations in the new period on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties (August 1, 1993-2023).