Politics Steering Commitee on overseas citizen protection set up The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on October 28 held a ceremony to announce a decision on the establishment its Steering Committee for the protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad.

Politics One more arrested over repatriation flight bribery scandal The investigation agency under the Ministry of Public Security on October 28 issued decisions to prosecute, arrest and search the residence and workplace of one more person for involvement in a bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department.

Politics HCM City, RoK localities look to enhance cooperation Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, on October 28 hosted a reception for Hang Chang-hwa, Chairman of the International Parliamentarian Friendship Association under the Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gyeongsangbuk province, who is on a working trip to the southern metropolitan.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.