In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, the diplomat said that this political event brings great expectations not only to the Vietnamese people but also other countries in the world, especially for those having close relations with Vietnam like Venezuela.

She attributed Vietnam's recent achievements, especially in economic recovery, COVID-19 prevention and anti-corruption, to the CPV’s sound leadership.

She spoke highly of Vietnam’s preparations for the important event, especially in the draft documents submitted to the Congress.

Apart from reviewing the implementation of the Resolution of 12th National Party Congress and 35 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, the congress will set tasks and orientations in the future, according to Pugh Moreno.

Therefore, the 13th National Party Congress is the key to the future, she affirmed.

She said today, Vietnam is a prosperous country, an active and responsible member of the international community, as well as a country that has well controlled the COVID-19 pandemic./.

