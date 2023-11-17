Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province Bui Van Nghiem. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by member of the CPV Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province Bui Van Nghiem, paid working visits to India and Sri Lanka from November 11-18.

During their stay in India, the delegation offered flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument, met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India Doraisamy Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury, All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C Venugopal, and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The two sides discussed cooperation between the two Parties and two countries and discussed practical and specific measures to further promote multifaceted cooperation between localities of the two countries in the fields of investment, agriculture, and tourism.

During the visit, Nghiem also met with the Chairman of Mumbai city, the General Secretary of the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship (ISCUF), attended a Vietnam-India business matching event, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in India.

While in Sri Lanka, the Party delegation offered flowers at the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh, paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and had meetings with State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya, former President and Chairman of the Freedom Party Maithripala Sirisena.

They also met and worked with the leaders of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka and several other political parties in the country.

Through meetings and working sessions, the Sri Lankan side expressed its appreciation for the visit and the positive development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Sri Lanka in all fields.

They hoped the two countries will continue to cooperate closely, promoting the potential and advantages of each side, and agreed to strengthen effective cooperation between localities of the two countries.

For his part, the Vietnamese official affirmed that Vietnam always values the position of India and Sri Lanka in Vietnam's foreign policy.

The relations between Vietnam and the two countries are expected to grow stronger on all channels of the Party, Government, National Assembly, and people-to-people exchange, he said./.