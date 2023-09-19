At the working session between the Vietnamese delegation and Joe Sims, Co-Chair of the Communist Party of the United States of America (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with Joe Sims, Co-Chair of the Communist Party of the United States of America (CPUSA), Mon underlined that his visit aims to affirm Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, active and proactive international integration; and foster friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and political parties of the US, including the CPUSA.The Vietnamese official briefed the host about the situation of Vietnam in recent years, and gave a number of proposals on strengthening cooperation between the two parties, including increasing information sharing and fostering coordination at forums for political parties, especially the International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMCWP).Sims highly valued the role of the CPV and congratulated Vietnam on the political, socio-economic achievements that the country has gained, especially amid fluctuations and challenges in the world situation. He lauded Vietnam and the US’s efforts to deepen their diplomatic and economic ties, especially after the two sides lifted up their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.At a working session with Merle Ratner, an activist of the left-wing movement in the US and a long-time, close friend of Vietnam, Mon said that his visit provides a chance for Vietnam to meet and show gratitude to close friends who worked whole-heartedly to support Vietnam during the ups and downs of the history.Vietnam always treasures the priceless solidarity, support and help that US communists and progressive people have given to Vietnam during its cause of national construction and defence, especially from long-time friends like Ratner.The official expressed his hope that those like Ratner and her spouse Prof. Ngo Thanh Nhan will continue to spread stories about Vietnam, so that more international friends, especially the youth, will support Vietnam and the leadership of the CPV.During his stay in the US, Mon also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN./.