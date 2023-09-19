Party information-education commission delegation visits US
A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lai Xuan Mon paid a working trip to the US from September 14-17.
At a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State Bill Russo, Mon noted that the two sides have witnessed a special event of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam, during which leaders of the two countries adopted a joint statement on the elevation of the Vietnam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The official affirmed that Vietnam considers the US an important strategic partner and hopes to further expand partnership with policy planning and management agencies of the US in the fields of culture, education and external relations information as well as the application of science and technology and innovation, and other areas.
For his part, Russo said the US wants to foster cooperation with Vietnam through the exchanges of delegations at all levels in external relations and people-to-people exchange channels, and concretise collaboration activities included in the joint statement adopted by leaders of the two sides.
At the working session between the Vietnamese delegation and Joe Sims, Co-Chair of the Communist Party of the United States of America (Photo: VNA)At a working session with Joe Sims, Co-Chair of the Communist Party of the United States of America (CPUSA), Mon underlined that his visit aims to affirm Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, active and proactive international integration; and foster friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and political parties of the US, including the CPUSA.
The Vietnamese official briefed the host about the situation of Vietnam in recent years, and gave a number of proposals on strengthening cooperation between the two parties, including increasing information sharing and fostering coordination at forums for political parties, especially the International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMCWP).
Sims highly valued the role of the CPV and congratulated Vietnam on the political, socio-economic achievements that the country has gained, especially amid fluctuations and challenges in the world situation. He lauded Vietnam and the US’s efforts to deepen their diplomatic and economic ties, especially after the two sides lifted up their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
At a working session with Merle Ratner, an activist of the left-wing movement in the US and a long-time, close friend of Vietnam, Mon said that his visit provides a chance for Vietnam to meet and show gratitude to close friends who worked whole-heartedly to support Vietnam during the ups and downs of the history.
Vietnam always treasures the priceless solidarity, support and help that US communists and progressive people have given to Vietnam during its cause of national construction and defence, especially from long-time friends like Ratner.
The official expressed his hope that those like Ratner and her spouse Prof. Ngo Thanh Nhan will continue to spread stories about Vietnam, so that more international friends, especially the youth, will support Vietnam and the leadership of the CPV.
During his stay in the US, Mon also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN./.