Politics Greetings to 8th National Congress of Communist Party of Cuba The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of greetings to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)) on the occasion of the CPC’s 8th National Congress. ​

Politics Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership flourishing in various areas: diplomats Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung and State Secretary of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office Miguel Berger co-chaired the sixth meeting of the two countries’ strategic management group held in the form of videoconference on April 16.

Politics FMs of Vietnam, Morocco discuss bilateral cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita held phone talks on April 16 to discuss bilateral cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums.

Politics Vietnam, India strengthen cooperation Vietnamese and Indian foreign ministers have agreed to closely coordinate in order to effectively promote the action programme implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries for 2021-2023.