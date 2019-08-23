Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the sub-committee in charge of the personnel affairs for the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi on August 13.

Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Nguyen XuanPhuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran QuocVuong, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh, and head of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu.

They heard the sub-committee’s working plan between now and the 13th National Party Congress, the draft report on the 12th National Party Congress’s personnel work and orientations to the Party Central Committee (13th tenure).

The Party leader, who is also head of the sub-committee, said the two important tasks of each National Party Congress is discussing and deciding the Party’s policy and political tasks, and electing the Party leadership.

As personnel preparations play a significant role, ensure the success of the congress and the implementation of its resolution, he asked members of the sub-committee to dedicate more time and efforts to the work.-VNA