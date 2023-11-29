A new book on the promotion of the great national solidarity tradition written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe, has shared his thoughts about a new book on the promotion of the great national solidarity tradition written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



He said that it’s more meaningful when the book was launched on November 18 on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Vietnam National United Front – the traditional day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 - 2023).

He particularly paid attention to the first section of the book, which features four speeches of the Party leader at the 8th plenum of the 13th Central Committee, a ceremony to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam National United Front, a national conference on the implementation of the VFF’s action programme to implement the 13th Party Congress’s resolution.

Thang said that the speeches reiterated that the Party always attaches great importance to the great national solidarity, particularly to the overseas Vietnamese community.

According to Thang, the tradition of great national solidarity is the core factor in building an organised, united Vietnamese community with an increasingly high position in host countries. Thanks to the spirit of great national solidarity, overseas Vietnamese understand the importance and power of cohesion and coordination in all activities of Vietnamese associations in the region.

Guided by this spirit, the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe was founded in 2016, gathering Vietnamese associations in 23 countries across Europe and facilitating the establishment of the Vietnamese Youth Association in Europe and the Vietnamese Women Association in Europe.

Thang said that Trong’s book contains profound lessons about national solidarity and the strategy on strengthening the national great solidarity towards realising the goal of building a peaceful, independent, prosperous and happy country.

He held that the book can be considered a guideline to continue promoting the tradition of great national unity both at home and abroad./.