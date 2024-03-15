Politics Lao leader values cooperation of Vietnamese, Lao military hospitals Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath valued the cooperation between Vietnam’s Central Military Hospital 108 and Lao Central Military Hospital 103 when he received a delegation from the Vietnamese hospital in Vientiane on March 15.

Politics Vietnam, Australia working to promote strategic trust: Scholar The establishment of the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during the recent official visit to the Oceania nation by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demonstrates joint efforts to deepen and promote mutual strategic trust, and contribute to building a new vision for the region, according to a scholar.

Politics Vietnam strongly committed to promoting gender equality, women's rights: Ambassador Delivering a speech at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council in New York, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan expressed Vietnam's high-level commitment to ensuring gender equality and women's rights as well as its multifaceted engagement and contributions to this priority area, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang has assessed.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand strengthen defence cooperation Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang on March 15 received outgoing Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura who came to bid farewell at the end of his term.