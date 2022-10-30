Exporting activities at Tan Thanh border gate (Photo: VNA)

Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed that two-way trade reached 132.3 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, a rise of 10.2% year on year. Vietnam's fruit export to China has seen a new progress with durian becoming the 10th fruit to reach China through official channels starting in July.In the first nine months of this year, China invested 1.5 billion USD in Vietnam and became the fourth biggest investor in Vietnam. The figure pushed the total Chinese investment in Vietnam so far to 22.44 billion USD, making China the sixth biggest investor in Vietnam.Meanwhile, cooperation in the pandemic fight has been fruitful. China was one of the countries to provide the largest amount of vaccines to Vietnam.People-to-people exchange has recovered, he said, adding that in the first nine months of this year, 78,100 Chinese people traveled Vietnam, 1.7 times that in the same period last year.Vietnam and China have also coordinated closely in implementing legal documents regarding shared land border and the strengthening of security and safety management in the border area, while reaching common perspectives on controlling differences, maintaining peace and stability at sea in line with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.Vietnam and China have also worked actively to promote dialogue mechanisms over issues on the sea, effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and speeding up the consultation process for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).Besides, they have also coordinated with each other at multilateral forums to promote peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world, ensuring the central role of the ASEAN and the implementation of the UN Charter and international law, Ambassador Mai said.However, he held that due to negative impacts of the pandemic, the cooperation between Vietnam and China has faced a number of difficulties, including those in customs clearance at border gates, and the slow resumption of direct air routes. However, the two sides have been discussing with each other through various channels to seek solutions to the problems, he added.In order to further promote the potential and strengths of the bilateral ties, the ambassador underlined the need to increase the exchange at high and all levels, further reinforce the political trust and ensure the strict and full implementation of common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two countries as well as bilateral agreements signed between ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam and China.Alongside, it is necessary to work together to remove difficulties and obstacles, strengthening and enhancing the substantial cooperation quality in all fields.The diplomat expresses his belief that with the current advantages, potential, needs and achievements of the bilateral relationship, together with the determination and joint efforts of the two Parties, countries and peoples, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership Vietnam and China will enter a new stage of development with a firmer foundation of friendship and partnership./.