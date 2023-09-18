Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan newspaper Le Quoc Minh speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese pavilon at the 88th Fête de l'Humanité.(Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Nhan dan (People) newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, joined the 88th Fête de l'Humanité that took place from September 15-17 in Paris.

The event, considered a major festival of French communists, attracted about 400,000 visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese pavilion, Senator Fabien Gay, Director of L'Humanité newspaper, emphasised that the event aims to express solidarity and friendship between peoples, between Vietnam and France, and contribute to promoting the anti-war movement, fighting for peace and social progress.

He spoke highly of Vietnam's core role at the international village of the festival.

Recalling the long tradition of friendship and strong historical relationship between the French and Vietnamese communist parties, he said he hopes younger generations will continue to maintain the good traditions between the two countries, creating strong connections between peoples and countries for peace and social progress.

He also affirmed his willingness to share experience and cooperate with Nhan dan newspaper not only in journalism but also in organising events to enhance the position of the newspaper.

Member of the Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan newspaper Le Quoc Minh said that he hopes the two newspapers will increase exchanges and learn more from each other for further development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang also affirmed that the reunion between the two party newspapers this year was even more meaningful as a delegation of Nhan dan newspaper attended the festival in the context of the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on peace and unification for Vietnam, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations, and 10 years of their strategic partnership.

French communists and people greatly contributed to the bilateral relations, he said./.

