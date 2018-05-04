Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes Chairman of the LDP’s Policy Research Council Fumio Kishida on May 4 (Photo: VNA)

– Cooperative relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan play a very important role in promoting political trust and cooperation between the two countries, Politburo member, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh has said.Chinh, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the Vietnam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, had a meeting with Chairman of the LDP’s Policy Research Council Fumio Kishida, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on May 4.Chinh highly valued Kishida’s role as Foreign Minister of Japan in the past as well as Chairman of the LDP’s Policy Research Council and Secretary General of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association at present when he has been working to enhance relations between the two countries as well as between the two ruling parties.The year 2018 marks the 45th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and Vietnam is doing its utmost to organise meaningful and effective celebrations, he said.The Vietnamese official noted the cooperation between the Vietnam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance has been developing fruitfully. Vietnam will increase exchanges between the countries’ people as well as young and female parliamentarians in the time ahead, he said.Sharing the view on flourishing bilateral ties, Kishida expressed his hope that as Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Chinh will continue supporting connections between the two countries and their parliamentarians.He also asked his host to help provide more favourable conditions for Japan to effectively implement its investment projects in Vietnam.-VNA