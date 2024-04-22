Politics Algerian Ambassador receives friendship insignia Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Abdelhamid Boubazine was honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia on April 22 for his contributions to cooperation and friendship between the two peoples.

Politics Forum to discuss new initiatives on ASEAN future vision: Deputy FM The ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024), which will take place in Hanoi on April 23, is expected to create a platform for stakeholders to contribute ideas and initiatives on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s future vision, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has said.

Politics Egyptian journal highlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietnam’s achievements Egyptian newspaper Cairo Today on April 21 ran a story spotlighting the significance of Vietnam’s Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago and the country’s achievements in its path to prosperity after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).

Politics Long An people show support for Party chief’s speech on personnel work Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the personnel sub-committee for the 14th National Party Congress has received attention and applause of people from all walks of life in the southern province of Long An.