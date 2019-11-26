Party official hails IBEC’s support for Vietnam
Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh received Chairman of the Board at the International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC) in Hanoi on November 26.
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) and Chairman of the Board at the International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC) Denis Ivanov (Source: VNA)
At the reception, Binh praised the IBEC’s contribution to Vietnam’s socio-economic development through the provision of financial support in different forms for the private sector in the country.
He welcomed the bank’s selection of Vietnam as the venue for its working group and board meetings along with its business forum at the end of November.
Binh affirmed that as a responsible member of the IBEC, Vietnam will work closely with the bank’s leadership for the bank’s effective operation.
Ivanov informed his host of the operation of the IBEC in the recent past and its direction for the time to come.
He said the IBEC has been undertaking comprehensive reforms to improve its operation effectiveness and align the bank’s operation with international practice.
He also expressed the hope that the cooperation between the IBEC and Vietnam will further development in the time ahead./.