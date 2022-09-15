Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (R) and JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh has hailed the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for its effective operations and active contributions in Vietnam, including providing financial support for projects.

During a reception in Hanoi on September 15 for JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu, Anh expressed his delight at the great development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership, including cooperation in boosting post-pandemic economic recovery, enhancing economic and trade relations, technology transfer, digital transformation, and delivering on commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050.

He also lauded JBIC for working closely with the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission and relevant agencies to step up the Trilateral Infrastructure Partnership between Japan, the US, Australia and Vietnam, thus enhancing investment in key infrastructure in Vietnam.

On the occasion, Anh suggested Japan and JBIC continue encouraging investors from Japan, the US and Australia to invest in fields where Vietnam has demand such as energy transition, clean energy development and strategic infrastructure, especially transport, climate change response, digital transformation infrastructure, medical capacity improvement, and personnel training.



Nobumitsu highly evaluated the policies, orientations and achievements of Vietnam in socio-economic development as well as its post-pandemic recovery policies.

The governor affirmed that in his position, he and JBIC will continue partnering with Vietnam in developing socio-economic infrastructure, thus contributing to the enhancement of bilateral ties between Japan and Vietnam./.