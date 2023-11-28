Head of the Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (R) and President of the Communist Party of Brazil Luciana Santos (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for President of the Communist Party of Brazil (PcdoB) and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Luciana Santos.



Both sides informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, discussed the outcomes of the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two Parties over the past years.



They agreed that the two Parties need to enhance the sharing of experience in various fields, promote effective cooperation, and make practical contributions to the development of relations between the two countries and peoples.



Host and guest pledged that the two Parties will strengthen coordination and support the holding of cooperation activities, friendly exchanges and celebrations for the 35th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year./.