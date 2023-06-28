Party official receives Cuban Trade Union leader
Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 27 for a delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.
Mai highlighted the special, exemplary, faithful and pure friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba, which was founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro and has been nurtured by generations of leaders of the two sides over the past more than 60 years, becoming a shared treasure of both sides.
She thanked Cuba for providing Vietnam with priceless support during Vietnam’s struggle for independence, and affirmed that Vietnamese people always stand by, accompany and maintain solidarity with, and support the Party, State and people of Cuba.
Mai briefed the guests on the reform and international integration process led by the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as major socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained towards becoming a developed country by 2045.
Expressing delight at the positive results that Cuba has achieved, Mai said she believes that under the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party and with the support from the Cuban people, the country will overcome all difficulties and successfully implement its socio-economic model update scheme and gain greater achievements.
The official lauded the cooperation outcomes between the CTC and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), suggesting that the two sides continue to effectively implement their signed memorandum of understanding, thus deepening the relations among the two trade union organisations in the new period.
For his part, CTC leader Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento informed the host of the current situation in Cuba and the implementation of the country’s socio-economic model updating scheme.
At the talks between VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang and CTC Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento in Hanoi on June 27 (Photo: laodong.vn)He underlined that the Party, State and people of Cuba attach great importance to maintaining and reinforcing the special friendship with Vietnam.
The CTC will coordinate closely with the VGCL in realising their agreements, while increasing experience sharing between the two sides, he pledged.
The same day, VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang and CTC Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento held talks, during which they exchanged experience in trade union affairs as well as measures to support labourers in overcoming difficulties after the COVID-19 pandemic. They pledged to continue to support each other at international forums./.