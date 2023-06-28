Politics Vietnam, Cuba tighten historic relations A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Foreign Relations Commission led by its chairman Le Hoai Trung paid a visit to Cuba from June 25-26.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President of National Council of Switzerland begins official visit to Vietnam President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas arrived in Hanoi on June 27 afternoon, beginning his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Videos Prime Minister meets with Chinese top leader On June 27, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.