Party official receives Dominican Republic guest
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 3 for General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Miguel Mejia.
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (R) receives General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement Miguel Mejia (Photo: VNA)
Vuong appreciated the MIU’s activities such as organizing events on the occasions of Vietnam’s important anniversaries, which helped promote Vietnam in the Dominican Republic.
Informing his guest about the situation in Vietnam recently, the Politburo member suggested that the two sides should continue to exchange all-level delegations, share working experience and intensify people-to-people as well as cultural, sport and educational exchanges.
He expressed his hope that the MIU will continue to work to strengthen the cooperation between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic.
For his part, Miguel Mejia, who is also Minister for Regional Integration Policies, said the great achievements of Vietnam’s cause of Doi Moi (Renewal) provide precious experiences to leftist and progressive political parties in the Dominican Republic and Latin America.
He affirmed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will realize the goal of “rich people, strong, democratic and civilized country” and successfully build socialism.
Vietnam has been and will be an example and a source of encouragement for the people and the leftists in the Dominican Republic, he said, stressing that he will do his best to promote the solidarity and friendship between the two parties and two people, thus further deepening bilateral ties in a more effective manner.
During his trip to Vietnam, the MIU General Secretary also held a working session with Phan Dinh Trac, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.
He held talks with Hoang Binh Quan, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, during which the two sides compared notes on international issues of common concern, and discussed practical measures to expand the relations between the two parties.
The MIU delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi, held meetings with officials of the Foreign Ministry, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, the Vietnam News Agency, the Hanoi Party Committee, and visited a number of cultural and historical sites in Hanoi./.