Politics Vietnam, Brunei agree to deepen bilateral cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Pehin Erywan Yusof in Hanoi on April 23, as the latter has been in Vietnam to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2024.

Politics Vietnam, RoK hold 11th defence policy dialogue The 11th Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) defence policy dialogue took place in Hanoi on April 23, reviewing results of the countries’ cooperation in the field, discussing matters of shared concerns, and agreeing on orientations for joint work in the time to come.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 32nd session The 32nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee concluded in Hanoi on April 23 after four and a half days of work.

Politics PM hosts Chairman of Russian Federal Bar Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke highly of cooperation between the Russian Federal Bar Association (RFBA) and the Vietnam Lawyers’ Association (VLA) while receiving RFBA Chairman Sergey Stepashin, who is also former Prime Minister of Russia, in Hanoi on April 23.