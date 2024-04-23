Party official receives outgoing Japanese ambassador
Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on April 23 received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio.
Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (R) and outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio at their meeting in Hanoi on April 23.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on April 23 received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio.
Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, praised the diplomat’s significant contributions to the comprehensive and strong growth of the countries’ relations over the past four years.
She said during his tenure, the two countries successfully co-organised activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year. Among them were high-level phone talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio as well as the upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.
Appreciating support from the Vietnamese Party, State, ministries, and organisations, including the friendship parliamentarians’ group, the ambassador expressed his delight at outstanding progress made in the Vietnam-Japan ties across sectors as well as the Party, State, parliamentary, people-to-people, and locality-to-locality channels.
He pledged to make efforts to foster the development of the countries’ friendship and cooperation in any future capacity, contributing to deepening and translating into reality the content of the Japan-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership./.