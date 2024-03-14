Politics Upgrade of Vietnam - Australia relations is a natural development step: Spokeswoman The upgrade of Vietnam-Australia relations to a Comprehensive strategic partnership is a natural development step and in line with the level of relationship between the two countries after more than 50 years of establishment and development, for the common interests and aspirations of the people of the two nations and for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and the world, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on March 14.

Politics Vietnam urges China to respect, comply to Boundary Delimitation Agreement in the Gulf of Tonkin Vietnam requests that China respect and comply with the Agreement on the delimitation of the territorial sea, exclusive economic zones and continental shelf between the two countries in the Tonkin Gulf signed in 2000, and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Lai Chau fosters partnership with Lao localities A delegation of the northern province of Lai Chau held talks with their peers from Laos’s Phongsaly and Oudomxay provinces in Lai Chau city on March 14.