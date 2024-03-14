Party official welcomes new Lao ambassador
Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam, Khamphao Ernthavanh, in Hanoi on March 14.
The Lao diplomat congratulated Vietnam on its significant, important, and comprehensive achievements across various fields, expressing her belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese people will continue to gain greater accomplishments in the renewal process and in the national construction and defence cause.
Showing her joy at the fruitful development of the Laos - Vietnam special solidarity, she thanked Vietnam for its effective and timely support for her country, and affirmed that she will do her utmost to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
For her part, Mai valued the important role of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, expressing her hope that the embassy will continue to serve as a bridge connecting and enhancing cooperation between ministries, sectors, organisations, and localities of the two countries.
The Vietnamese Party official expressed her belief that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Lao people will effectively implement the 11th Party Congress’s resolution; successfully organise Party congresses at all levels towards the 12th National Party Congress; and fulfill the role as the Chair of ASEAN and AIPA in 2024, thus enhancing the country’s position in the region and the world.
Mai affirmed that Vietnam will forever cherish and continuously nurture and further deepen the special solidarity and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.