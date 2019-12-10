Politics HCM City's Party leader receives former US President Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan hosted a reception for visiting former US President Barack Obama on December 9.

Politics National assembly Chairwoman meets with Vietnamese expats in Russia As part of her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese community, as well as Hanoi-Moscow center.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets Vietnamese community in Russia Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan left Kazan city in the Republic of Tatarstan for Moscow on December 9 (local time), continuing her official visit to Russia.

Politics Conclusion on wrongdoings at Vietnam Steel Corp.’s Party organization The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission convened its 41st meeting in Hanoi from December 4-6, focusing on the wrongdoings at the Standing Board of Party Committee of the Vietnam Steel Corporation (VSC).