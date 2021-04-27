Party senior official instructs stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi (VNA) - The permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 27 asked the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and Party Committees of provinces, centrally-run cities, central agencies and mass organisations to further intensify COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
In a document issued on the day, the official stressed that the pandemic is developing complicatedly across the world, with resurgence happening in many countries, especially those which are near or share the border with Vietnam such as India, Thailand, and Cambodia and Laos. Therefore, Vietnam faces a high risk of the pandemic spreading into the country.
The official, therefore, required Party Committees and administrations at all levels as well as the Vietnam Fatherland Front and organisations to focus on leading and guiding the implementation of anti-pandemic instructions of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, as well as guidelines of the Ministry of Health.
Vigilance must be maintained at all time, particularly during the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day holidays, and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
The Party delegation to the Government, the Central Military Commission, the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Party delegation to the Ministry of Health, and standing boards of municipal and provincial Party Committees in border localities need to step up border patrols to prevent illegal entry and strictly handle violations.
Apart from tightening the management of entry and exit activities at border gates, communication activities should be promoted to curb illegal entry, the document said, highlighting the need to facilitate the legal entry of Vietnamese citizens as well as their quarantine in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
The official also ordered drawing up prevention plans and limiting unnecessary big gatherings, while accelerating the COVID-19 vaccination drive in line with the Government’s Resolution No. 21/NQ-CP dated February 26 on the purchase and use of COVID-19 vaccines, and vaccination coverage.
The Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission was asked to instruct the mass media to provide timely and accurate information about COVID-19 for the public.
Meanwhile, the Mass Mobilisation Commission, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations at all levels, especially those at the grassroots level, continue to work to raise public awareness of the pandemic, according to the document./.