Health Vietnam completes second stage of homegrown Nano Covax trials Results from the second stage of human trials of Nano Covax show the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to the research team.

Health Kien Giang readies medical infrastructure in face of COVID-19 risk The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is working to establish a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in its border city of Ha Tien amid complex developments of the coronavirus in neighbouring Cambodia and illegal border crossings.

Health PM: Vietnam not allowed to ease guard against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies, localities, units and individuals to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and raise the sense of responsibility for public health.