Politics External relations mobilise resources for localities’ development Expanding external relations has helped many localities across the country mobilise resources and assistance for their development.

Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid flower wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on the occasion of the traditional New Year.

Politics Vietnam chairs UNSC open debate on Middle East situation The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 21 held a periodic open debate on the Middle East situation, including Palestine, under the chair of Vietnam.

Politics Deputy PM active at 50th meeting of WEF in Davos Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh led a Vietnamese delegation to participate in many activities within the framework of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.