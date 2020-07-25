Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on July 25 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.
A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on July 25 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (Photo: VNA)
