Head of the Party Central Committee ’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh (R) and head of the International Monetary Fund's Article IV Consultation of the Department of Asia-Pacific Era Dabla-Norris (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s – Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 4 for Era Dabla-Norris, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Article IV Consultation of the Department of Asia-Pacific.



Binh, also a Politburo member and Secretary of the PCC, spoke highly of practical and effective cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF over the past years, especially in consultation for macro-economic, financial and monetary policies.



He affirmed Vietnam’s policy priority in further stabilising macro-economy, controlling inflation, and improving output, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy.



Highlighting Vietnam’s economic development goal for 2020 – 2025 with a vision to 2030, Binh shared orientations to continuing renovation and development of key areas, tasks and strategic breakthroughs.



The host wished that the IMF would continue supporting Vietnam in the time to come.



Norris, for her part, lauded the Vietnamese Party and State’s policies of stabilising macro-economy and renewing growth model.



She also pledged to continue fostering ties between the IMF and Vietnam in the future./.

VNA