Society Vice President commends ASEAN Community Women's Group’s activities Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has praised the ASEAN Community Women's Group (ACWG) for its practical activities and contributions over the past years.

Society Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia advised to protect health amid COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia has recently recommended Vietnamese citizens living, studying, working and travelling in the Southeast Asian country to actively protect their health and community in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Female diplomats meet ahead of International Women Day The Foreign Ministry’s female staff, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held a gathering in Hanoi on March 4 on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).