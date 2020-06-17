People in central region encouraged to join AO press award
The Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin (VAVA) held an event in Vinh city of the northern central province of Nghe An on June 16 to call for people in the central region to participate in a press award for reporting on Agent Orange and efforts to overcome the consequences of toxic chemicals used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.
A mother and her two children who are dioxin victims (Source: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) - The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) held an event in Vinh city of the northern central province of Nghe An on June 16 to call for people in the central region to participate in a press award for reporting on Agent Orange and efforts to overcome the consequences of toxic chemicals used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.
Although the war ended 45 years ago, more than 3 million Vietnamese still bear its impact.
The use of the toxic chemicals resulted in millions of Vietnamese children being born deformed. Many people live on the contaminated land, and malformations have been shown to be inherited by third and fourth generations.
In the central region, toxic chemicals used by US forces damaged 50 percent of Thua Thien-Hue province’s area and 30 percent of Quang Tri province’s area. Some families have as many as eight members who are dioxin/Agent Orange victims.
Speaking at the event, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Rinh, VAVA Chairman, said that the award offers a chance for journalists, collaborators with domestic news agencies, and overseas Vietnamese to bring to light the nature of the chemical war and the pain of the nation and the victims, and call for organisations and individuals inside and outside the country to continue supporting dioxin victims.
The award is part of the activities designed to mark the 60th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam, which began on August 10, 1961.
Entries should be reflections, interviews, comments, treatises, reports, or investigations written in Vietnamese and published in local printed or electronic newspapers between January 1, 2020 and March 30, 2021.
The content should focus on reflecting the severe consequences of the US’s chemical war in Vietnam, praising examples of victims overcoming hardships to integrate into the community, support activities, and the fight for justice for AO/dioxin victims.
A maximum of three entries per entrant is permitted and can be sent to 35 Ho Me Tri Street, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi, or by email to tapchidacam@gmail.com.
Results will be announced on August 10 next year./.