Society Efforts requested to overcome consequences of earthquake in Lai Chau The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on June 16 issued an official message requesting joint efforts of various agencies to overcome consequences of a strong earthquake that hit the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau earlier on the day.

Society Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park in the southern province by mergering Chang Riec historical and cultural forest with the existing Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return from Canada A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 343 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam from Canada thanks to the coordination between Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.

Society Vietnamese in Africa brought home Sixty-nine Vietnamese citizens returned home from Africa on June 15 and 16 thanks to the efforts of the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique, relevant agencies in South Africa, Mozambique, and Eswatini, and South African Airways.