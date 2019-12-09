Society Thanh Hoa, Lao province promote youth cooperation The youth unions of the central province of Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh province of Laos have agreed to step up collaboration from 2019-2022 under a recently-signed agreement.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Academy marks 35th founding anniversary The Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City marked its 35th founding anniversary with a ceremony on December 8.

Society Thai firm’s scholarships awarded to Hai Duong students A total of 50 disadvantaged students with good academic achievements from universities and colleges in the northern province of Hai Duong received scholarships in 2019 at ceremony in Hai Duong city on December 6.

Society Vietnam, US sign customs mutual assistance agreement The Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement between the Governments of Vietnam and the US was signed in Hanoi on December 6 in the presence of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.