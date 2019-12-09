People run to donate for disadvantaged children
The Hanoi Run for Children 2019 took place at the main gate of the Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on December 8.
Participants at the Hanoi Run for Children 2019 (Source: dangcongsan.vn)
The annual event was co-organised by the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations and the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam.
Enterprises, representatives of embassies, local and international people living in Hanoi joined the run.
Speaking at the event, VUFO Chairwoman Nguyen Phuong Nga said the run would raise funds for not only children in Hanoi but also those nationwide.
It was also a people-to-people exchange activity that would promote mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Vietnam and those of other countries, and with Canadians in particular, she said.
A shirt selling campaign was held seven days before the event. For each shirt sold at 100,000 VND (4.3 USD), buyers would contribute 50,000 VND (2.1 USD) to young patients.
The Hanoi Run for Children 2019 collected more than 1.2 billion VND (52,100 USD). All the money will help disadvantaged children with cancer and congenital heart diseases at the National Paediatrics Hospital, the Hanoi Heart Hospital and the Heartbeat Vietnam of VinaCapital Foundation./.